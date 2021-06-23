Photos: Jeff Lynch Concert for a Cause

Anyone who has inherited an heirloom knows that objects hold memories. A fathers’ old chair, an aunties ruby ring, a friends’ jean jacket — they carry stories with them, they transform from a simple thing into a living memory. When Samara Phillips’ sister passed away unexpectedly in her prime, she was gifted something that her sister poured her talent and soul into — her art supplies. Samara’s sister was a stained glass artist. “I hated to see her glass just collecting dust,” Samara says, “so I had the idea one holiday to make all my family members a wind chime using her actual glass, in her memory.” Samara had long been an artist with a background in metalsmithing. The gift of her sister’s glass pointed her love of making in a new and meaningful direction — it pointed her to crafting the colorful chimes for which she’s known.