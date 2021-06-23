Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Photos: Jeff Lynch Concert for a Cause

By Bonfire Visuals
towncarolina.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 19, Jeff Lynch Appliance Center hosted Concealed Damage Rock & Roll for their fourth Concert for a Cause benefitting Miracle Hill’s Overcomers program, an addiction recovery center for men. Guests brought lawn chairs and enjoyed treats from food vendors on site. Photography by Bonfire Visuals.

towncarolina.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Appliance#Overcomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of community members gathered to hear Denise and The Skeletones perform Thursday night on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Downtown Dowagiac. The band performed several classic Motown hits, much to the delight of those in attendance. The performance was the latest from the 2021 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series that takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings all summer. The last concert of the series takes place on Aug.12.
Musicholycitysinner.com

“Stars & Guitars – Reunited” Concert Headlined by Dustin Lynch

Headlining this summer’s event will be Country star Dustin Lynch alongside Travis Denning, Tenille Arts, and Taylor Castro. Guests are encouraged to arrive early with their lawn chairs and blankets to secure the best seats as this is a General Admission show. Gates open at 4 pm and music gets underway at 5 pm.
Suttons Bay, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

Mike and Stacy Mahnke use one another for stability while putting on their flippers and preparing for their group dive at Marina Park in Suttons Bay Tuesday. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
AnimalsColossal

Macro Photos Spotlight the Colorful, Whimsical Plant Growths Caused by Cynipid Wasps

When an herbivorous insect like an aphid or mite needs a place to feed and reproduce, it sometimes seizes a tiny section of a plant where it creates an abnormal growth or gall. These tissue pockets provide shelter and nutrition for the maker, and although some can be unsightly blemishes on the host, others, like these brightly colored growths of cynipid wasps, are bizarrely beautiful additions to the otherwise green leaves. Photographed by Timothy Boomer, the macro images capture the imperceptible details of the galls, which appear like fairytale-style mushroom houses, prickly sea urchins, and fuzzy, striped domes. See more of the whimsical growths, which generally only cause cosmetic damage to the host plant, on Instagram and Boomer’s site, where you can also purchase prints.
TravelSCNow

Lynches River County Park scenes

Dappled sunlight shined lazily upon the ground. The trees echoed with the calls of birds and water of Lynches River County Park one day last week as the denizens of the swamp took shelter from the noon-day heat but otherwise went about their business. Damselflies buzzed around the boardwalk with two black vultures waiting on the rail fence by the cabins for the early afternoon thermals and a chance to seek the day’s meal.
EntertainmentRottentomatoes.com

Matt Lynch

76% Bad Boys for Life (2020) Turning one of the most spectacular expressions of a filmmaker's personality, however toxic, into this generic IP-extending product is still a shame. - In Review Online EDIT Read More | Posted Jun 4, 2021.
PetsGraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Lynch

Meet Lynch! He is a 70-pound, 3-year-old, Rhodesian ridgeback/yellow Labrador mix who enjoys being around kind people. Lynch has a beautiful tri-colored coat, white chest and his expressive face is framed with a widow’s peak. Lynch is a happy boy who likes to play in the water and enjoys a...
MusicKentucky New Era

Brothers Osborne Performs "On The Road Again" | CMT Campfire Sessions

A classic Willie Nelson song brought to you by Brothers Osborne. 🎶 🚌 #CMTCampfireSessions. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #BrothersOsborne #WillieNelson #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all things country, follow CMT!
Entertainmenttowncarolina.com

OTB: Samara Phillips

Anyone who has inherited an heirloom knows that objects hold memories. A fathers’ old chair, an aunties ruby ring, a friends’ jean jacket — they carry stories with them, they transform from a simple thing into a living memory. When Samara Phillips’ sister passed away unexpectedly in her prime, she was gifted something that her sister poured her talent and soul into — her art supplies. Samara’s sister was a stained glass artist. “I hated to see her glass just collecting dust,” Samara says, “so I had the idea one holiday to make all my family members a wind chime using her actual glass, in her memory.” Samara had long been an artist with a background in metalsmithing. The gift of her sister’s glass pointed her love of making in a new and meaningful direction — it pointed her to crafting the colorful chimes for which she’s known.
Bozeman, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Midnight North Grahame Lesh Interview

In the nearly 9 years since their origins in early 2012, Midnight North has established itself as a mainstay on stages in both the Bay Area roots music scene and on the nationwide touring circuit. They have opened for acts like Phil Lesh, the Infamous Stringdusters, Twiddle, & Jackie Greene, played festival stages across the country, and they have welcomed the likes of Bob Weir, Luther Dickinson, Karl Denson, Eric Krasno, & Nicki Bluhm to join them onstage.
Everett, WADerrick

Pearl Jam is the headliner of Funko’s new collection

Funko, the Everett, Washington-based company that produces pop-culture collectibles, is welcoming the start of summer (and music festival season) with a lineup of music-themed figures inspired by legendary artists. With Thursday’s launch of Popapalooza, Funko‘s own music-themed line, the company featured an homage to Seattle’s very own Pearl Jam.