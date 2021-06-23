ADVERTISEMENT: REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS The City of Worthington, Minnesota will receive Quotations for Indoor Turf; and Quotations for Netting and Column Pads for the JBS Field House and Recreation Center Project subject to terms and conditions contained in the separate Request for Quotes Documents.
