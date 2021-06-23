Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worthington, MN

ADVERTISEMENT: REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS The City of Worthington, Minnesota will receive Quotations for Indoor Turf; and Quotations for Netting and Column Pads for the JBS Field House and Recreation Center Project subject to terms and conditions contained in the separate Request for Quotes Documents.

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 13 days ago

The City of Worthington, Minnesota will receive Quotations for Indoor Turf; and Quotations for Netting and Column Pads for the JBS Field House and Recreation Center Project subject to terms and conditions contained in the separate Request for Quotes Documents. Interested parties shall contact the City Clerk for copies of the separate quote documents.

www.dglobe.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Worthington, MN
State
Minnesota State
Worthington, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field House#Jbs#The City Clerk#Worthington City Hall#Contractor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy