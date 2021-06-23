Cancel
Dover-foxcroft, ME

USDA Rural Development invests $1.4M in fire and safety equipment for D-F

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced that USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states. The investments will benefit three million rural residents. The town of Dover-Foxcroft will receive funding in the amount of $1.4 million to purchase fire and safety equipment.

