ARHOME awaits federal approval

By SEN. BEN GILMORE
Chicot County News
 10 days ago

State Medicaid officials are asking the federal government for approval of ARHOME, the newest version of Medicaid expansion. They anticipate a decision in November or December. ARHOME will replace the current version of Medicaid expansion called Arkansas Works, which expires December 31. ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health and Opportunity for...

www.ashleynewsobserver.com
#Private Insurance#Affordable Care Act#Senior Citizens#Arhome#State Medicaid#Arkansas Works#Arkansans
