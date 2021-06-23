Cancel
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post

By MARK SHERMAN
harrisondaily.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...

harrisondaily.com
Schuylkill County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Supreme Court sides with Schuylkill County cheerleader suspended over profane Snapchat post; school district calls decision a victory

In a decision advocates called a huge win for student rights, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a Schuylkill County school district violated a former cheerleader’s First Amendment rights when it punished her for an expletive-laden social media rant. The court ruled 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who argued Mahanoy Area School District’s decision in 2017 to suspend her from the cheerleading squad was ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Pa. cheerleader in free speech case over profane Snapchat

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
Congress & Courtsreviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Supreme Court and cursing cheerleader

The Supreme Court rules for cursing cheerleader and allows transgender bathroom rights. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Saint Louis, MOharrisondaily.com

Court: Ordinance used to arrest woman is constitutional

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a traffic ordinance cited in the arrest of a St. Louis County woman during a 2017 march was not unconstitutional. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Missouri Stateharrisondaily.com

Missouri mayor who required masks faces recall vote

NIXA, Mo. (AP) — As the coronavirus surges in Missouri, a mayor who imposed a mask requirement and other public safety measures is facing a recall vote, even though the requirements have long since …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Congress & Courtsflarecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court ruling strengthens rights of coastal property owners

The high court ruling clarified issues dealing with private property and public access rights. | Pexels.com. Florida beachfront property owners should feel somewhat more secure about their private property rights in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation. The...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to keynote the signature fundraiser for the Republican Party in South Carolina, home to the first southern presidential primary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Miami, FLharrisondaily.com

Work review for ex-official connected to collapsed building

MIAMI (AP) — The vice mayor of a South Florida city said Tuesday that he wants a review of all the work done by a former municipal official who assured condo board members in a nearby city that …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
Florida Stateharrisondaily.com

Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young sisters pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building — so tiny that the 4 and 10-year-olds were placed in the same casket — were buried …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

