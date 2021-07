England play the Czech Republic this evening in a Euro 2020 fixture that will determine where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in Group D. Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland saw England booed off the pitch by their supporters, but the result all but confirmed their place in the knockout stages following their opening win against Croatia. Victory against the Czechs at Wembley would see England top Group D with seven points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F - which at this stage could potentially be France, Germany or Portugal. Follow all the build-up to England...