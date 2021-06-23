Gold Price Forecast: Battle lines well-defined below $1800 – Confluence Detector
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood. Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow trading range, recovering a part of Tuesday’s decline. Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish take on the monetary policy, gold price is unable to find an impetus to extend the rebound. An uptick in the US Treasury yields appears to be capping the recovery gains in gold, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends. The return of the risk-off sentiment coupled with the US dollar’s latest leg down cushions gold’s downside. Investors reassess last week’s hawkish Fed surprise, as Powell downplays inflation concerns ahead of Friday’s all-important PCE inflation release.www.fxstreet.com