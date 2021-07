SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — In the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of compensating college athletes, two key California lawmakers say they want to launch the state’s groundbreaking ‘Fair Pay to Play Act’ in time for the 2021 college football season. The state law that allows athletes at colleges and universities in California to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness currently does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023. ALSO READ: U.S. Supreme Court Sides With College Athletes In Key Compensation Case State Senators Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, say they...