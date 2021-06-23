Cancel
Politics

Reviewing our state's many waterways

By Rep. Howard Beaty
Chicot County News
 10 days ago

This week, the Arkansas Legislative Council Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee reviewed a presentation regarding Arkansas’ inland waterways. This year marks 50 years of service from the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The system serves a 12 state region and provides a cost-effective form of transportation to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and surrounding states.

#Arkansas River#Waterways Arkansas Gov
