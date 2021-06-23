RICHIE KOTZEN 'Didn't Miss The Road' During Coronavirus Pandemic

THE BLACK CROWES guitarist Rich Robinson, who is the father of five children under the age of 11, spoke to New York's Q104.3 radio station about what the best and worst things have been about being in quarantine for most of the last 17 months. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The best of it was being able to really spend a full year and a half or more with my kids without having to leave and watch them grow. But, unfortunately, because of COVID, the isolation was hard to watch them not be able to have a typical school or their friends, and things like that, as readily available. It was really kind of difficult for them, and that was difficult for me to see. But also, as a family, we became even closer and closer, just to be able to spend all this time together."