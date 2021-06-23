The Hornbine School Museum Open to The Public

The Hornbine School Museum in Rehoboth will be open to the public for visits this summer. We will be open on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month from July through September between 2 and 4 PM. Admission is free. Children may write with real "slate pencils" and play games such as "roll the hoop". Adults may learn about the history of the building. This famous Rehoboth Schoolhouse is located at 144 Hornbine Road across from Baker Road in the south east section of Rehoboth, MA.