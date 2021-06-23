Piecing Together a Portfolio of Lovable Losers Could Be Tough This December
With the year almost half over, I was curious about getting an early read on candidates for next year's Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio. This is my annual stab at identifying stocks with market caps above $100 million that have had a rough year (down at least 30%) and that are expected to be profitable the next two years, with forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 for the next two years.realmoney.thestreet.com