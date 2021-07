Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau has called on the Pope to apologise on Canadian soil for the more than 751 people who were either killed or died from negligence under the Catholic Residential School system in the country. Two unmarked graves have been found at the sites of residential schools formerly operated by the Catholic church (though some of the residential schools were ran by other Christian sects).Under Canada's 1894 Indian Act, First Nations children were forced to attend day schools, industrial schools or residential schools, an effort intended on its face to educate them but serving the dual purpose...