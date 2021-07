A California man is lucky to be alive after shooting a bear who managed to break into his home and attack him. The incident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Meyers, California -- a town about 100 miles east of Sacramento -- when the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department received a report from a man saying that he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense.