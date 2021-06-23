Cancel
Harris County, TX

Case activity for Unifund CCR LLC vs Judith E. Vasquez on June 21

By Southeast Texas Record
setexasrecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harris County Civil Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Unifund CCR LLC against Judith E. Vasquez on June 21. Case number 1171028 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on June 21.

setexasrecord.com
