BOSTON — There are dozens of bills lawmakers will discuss during a virtual hearing of the Joint Committee on Election Laws, but none relate to expanded mail-in voting. During the pandemic, the state made it possible for people to vote by mail without an excuse, it proved to be popular, but lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on a consensus bill. The impact could be significant as local elections in July could be impacted and the same goes for preliminary municipal elections scheduled for fall, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin.