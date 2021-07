Displaying the rainbow flag has always been great way to tell people you’re gay without telling them you’re gay. Unlike my personal practice of sharpie-ing “QUEER AF” across my abdomen and never wearing a whole shirt, it’s modest and tasteful. Unfortunately, it’s not an option for everyone. A homeowner’s association in a Wisconsin community recently banned residents from flying anything but the American flag. Before you get your rainbow-striped panties in a bunch, the situation actually isn’t as totally evil as it sounds. The rule did, however, inspire a creative workaround — when this couple wasn’t allowed to fly their Pride flag, they used lights to turn the front of their home into a rainbow flag.