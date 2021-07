After an extra long wait, The Suicide Squad is just around the corner, and while we eagerly await the return of Harley Quinn and friends, director James Gunn dropped in on Twitter this week to answer a few questions about the upcoming film, including confirming the runtime, whether there is an end credit scene and to gently jibe those who maybe expected a bit too much from the movie. While we have known for a while that movie would be following in the footsteps of Birds of Prey with an R-rating, there were a few things that he was happy to share that we were not aware of.