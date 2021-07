Cookouts, cold beer, family and friends, and the random fireworks injury...The 4th of July will be here soon, God bless the USA. There was a 4th of July many years ago, when myself and Double T ran through an entire box of illegal fireworks (I think about $1000 worth) in a matter of minutes. At the time it seemed like a great idea, because they did not belong to us...good times. Bottle Rockets, Roman Candles, firecrackers, etc...we had all the good stuff and a fridge full of liquid encouragement to help us. Absolutely brilliant I tell ya...