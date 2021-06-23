Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

MAGNET Television: Q&A With Jason Narducy (Bob Mould, Superchunk, Split Single)

magnetmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Narducy is best known as a sideman for the distinguished likes of Bob Mould, Superchunk and Robert Pollard, but with the release of Amplificado (Inside Outside), his third LP under the Split Single moniker, it’s well past time to recognize him as a talented singer/songwriter in his own, uh, right. Joined on Amplificado by drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Mike Mills of obscure indie band R.E.M., Narducy has created yet another solid effort of catchy power pop (“Bitten By The Sound”), Mould-esque punk-inflected rock (“95 Percent,” “Stone Heart World”) and moments like the closing “Satellite” that are simply transcendent.

magnetmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Bob Mould
Person
Robert Pollard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Magnet#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Split Single - Amplificado (Inside Outside)

Chicago’s Jason Narducy has been a fixture of that city’s punk and alt.rock scenes for decades, starting with the young, loud + snotty Verboten when he was a mere eleven years old. Though he’s long led his own bands since (Jason & Alison, Rockets Over Sweden, the major label-signed Verbow), he’s mainly known as a sideman, slinging the bass for Bob Mould, Superchunk, various Robert Pollard projects, and others.
Musicwfpk.org

Jeff Tweedy shares Roky Erickson cover for upcoming tribute album

As we told you in April, a lot of artists are coming together to pay tribute to the late Roky Erickson. May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson comes out July 17th and features the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr, Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Mark Lanegan, and more, covering some of Erickson’s highly-influential songs.
Musickosu.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
MusicStereogum

Jason Isbell – “Sad But True” (Metallica Cover)

Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the “Black Album” with a massive covers compilation that was introduced with a Miley Cyrus rendition that featured Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, and many others. Today, we’re getting three different versions of “Sad But True”: one by St. Vincent, one from Sam Fender, and another by Jason Isbell, who brings the full force of his band the 400 Unit for a rootsy take on the track.
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Television Q&A: Is Bishop really leaving 'NCIS'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

Bob Dylan: Favorite songs from each album of the ’00s (WITH VIDEOS)

In honor of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which was on May 24, I have been sharing a song from each of his albums — one song per day in chronological order — on Facebook, as I’ve done before for Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder. And I will collect them here, adding them after posting to Facebook.
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Television Q&A: Fate of 'Manifest' up in the air

You have questions. I have some answers. A: Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. But the show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, and there’s a chance that streamer or another service will order new episodes.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Jason Nazary - Spring Collection (We Jazz)

Drummer Jason Nazary has a resumé that glides all over the map, from the indie rock of Bear in Heaven to the avant-jazz of Anteloper to side person work with the likes of jazz musicians Darius Jones and Noah Kaplan. The pandemic put paid to his live work with other folks, so he turned to his home setup of percussion and electronics to craft his first solo album, Spring Collection. Bleeping synthesizers and clattery percussion seem to be the order of the day on “Telefunk” and “Weird Little Gopher,” with melody and rhythm obeying rules that only Nazary hears in his head. The drummer is joined (remotely) by friends and bandmates here and there, with keyboardist Matt Mitchell and trumpeter Jaimie Branch (also Nazary’s partner in Anteloper) contributing to the nervous din of “Dust Moths,” Greg McMurray strumming on the crosshatched “Days & Nights, For Em,” and David Leon adding various flutes and piccolo to the throbbing “Pulses of Wind, Real Or Imagined.” Having as much in common with the unsettling synthmania of Aphex Twin as the avant-garde improvisation of Tim Berne, the adventurous jazztronica of Spring Collection presents both knowing commiseration and an honest challenge to anyone suffering from Covid-related cabin fever.
Musickosu.org

Bruce Springsteen: On Jersey, Masculinity And Wishing To Be His Stage Persona

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Broadway's coming back and with it the return of Bruce Springsteen's one-man show. It's the first full-length show on Broadway to reopen since theaters went dark due to the pandemic. Today we're going to listen to the interview Terry recorded with Springsteen at his home studio in New Jersey, not far from where he grew up. The occasion was his newly published memoir, which came out in 2016. His memoir shares the title of his most famous song, "Born To Run." The theme of that anthem is escape, but in much of the book Springsteen reflects on how he and his music were shaped by home, roots, blood, community and responsibility.
MusicStereogum

Ethan P. Flynn – “Television Show (Live)” (Feat. Black Country, New Road)

London musician Ethan P. Flynn has been in the orbit of Black Country, New Road for a while now. Today the two acts have released their first official collaboration, a live version of “Television Show” from Flynn’s 2020 debut mixtape B-Sides And Rarities Volume One. Fans of the volatile and ambitious post-rock sound hear on BCNR’s debut For The First Time will probably enjoy this one. It’s a slow-burn rock ballad fleshed out with glorious horns, centered on Flynn’s quivering Spencer-Krug-esque warble. By the halfway mark, it has erupted into chaos.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Watch Krack Movie In Hindi Dubbed (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Cinema

For all the South Indian Film enthusiasts we have great news. The Telugu language hit film “Krack” is coming up soon on your television in the Hindi version. This news is creating a buzz on the social media platforms by the users who are superb fans of South Indian films. They are excited for the Hindi version of the action thriller. Special the males are huge fans of such films and they will be going to read all the related details of the forthcoming film.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Dylan Film ‘Odd and Ends’ to Be Digitally Released by SME (Exclusive)

The two-hour compilation from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment points to more films in the pipeline. In the latest salvo in the distribution collaboration between its global recording and film divisions, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are releasing Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends, a compilation film of promotional material, footage from other documentaries left on the cutting-room floor and assorted demos and alternate takes from the singer-songwriter’s six-decade career.
Theater & DanceSFStation.com

Mozaic (As You Like It) + Jason Godfrey + Prince Wolf

Monarch and the Housepit Crew are delighted to continue celebrating our diverse dance culture with you and our guest Djs. ***BOTH FLOORS OPEN**. Last week was great and it's only getting better. We got to break in a completely renovated dance space with an upgraded sound system! And it sounds...
San Francisco, CAmusicinsf.com

Q&A: UFN (Until Further Notice)

We had hoped that we could use the name to create statements about our current mood or ideas. With our upcoming album, we feel that there’s a deeper story behind saying, “This is Temporary-Until Further Notice” etc. We also love the acronym name. How would you describe your sound?. If...
Musicheadstuff.org

NO ENCORE #280 | TOP 5 BOB DYLAN SONGS (BEST & WORST)

Ace music journo and our very own super sub Zara Hedderman joins a returning Craig Fitzpatrick for a NO ENCORE episode that’s big on breaking news… and big on Bob. ACT ONE: How Craig helplessly listened last week, unable to come to an anguished Dave’s aid, a Hedderman catch-up, and a taste of a Saint Sister chat to come.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’: A Memorable Document of a Forgotten Concert [Review

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s filmmaking debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the kind of documentary that can actually change the shape of how history is written. It presents to the viewer never-before-seen footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival or what is otherwise known as “Black Woodstock.”