MAGNET Television: Q&A With Jason Narducy (Bob Mould, Superchunk, Split Single)

Q&A With Jason Narducy (Bob Mould, Superchunk, Split Single)
Jason Narducy is best known as a sideman for the distinguished likes of Bob Mould, Superchunk and Robert Pollard, but with the release of Amplificado (Inside Outside), his third LP under the Split Single moniker, it’s well past time to recognize him as a talented singer/songwriter in his own, uh, right. Joined on Amplificado by drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Mike Mills of obscure indie band R.E.M., Narducy has created yet another solid effort of catchy power pop (“Bitten By The Sound”), Mould-esque punk-inflected rock (“95 Percent,” “Stone Heart World”) and moments like the closing “Satellite” that are simply transcendent.magnetmagazine.com