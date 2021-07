Electronic Arts and EA Dice have announced the official partnered companies for their upcoming game Battlefield 2042. The company tends to do deals with several entities in past titles as a way to get their name out there and do a bit of cross-brand promotion. Some are super obvious like the console partner this year is Xbox, while others are kind of out-of-the-blue like Polaris being the off-road vehicle partner. The big one on the list that's been promoting their partnership is WD_BLACK, as it looks like they're planning to show off something during EA Play Live connected to the game on July 20th. You can see the full list below of partners as we wait to hear more about the game this month.