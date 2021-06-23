Cancel
Congress & Courts

Heinrich On GOP Filibuster Of Voter Protection Legislation

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued the following statement after Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked debate on the For The People Act:. “Senate Republicans should be ashamed of their refusal to even debate the For The People Act. But this cannot be the end of the story. The promise of our democracy depends on us finding a way forward on legislation to protect the right of every single lawful American to vote.”

ladailypost.com
Martin Heinrich
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Congress & CourtsGillette News Record

Republicans will filibuster partisan legislation; get over it

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats engaged in a show of political theater this week, bringing up a partisan election bill they knew had no chance of passing — and then using the Republicans’ justified resistance to argue for eliminating or weakening the filibuster. Republicans were right to kill S. 1, an...
Phoenix, AZKGUN 9

Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will be asked next year to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature more power to change citizen's initiatives they have approved. The legislative referral approved by the Republican controlled House on Friday and previously approved by the Senate would amend the Voter Protection Act.
Congress & Courtsrecordargusnews.com

GOP filibuster halts Dems’ signature voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. The bill, known as the For the People Act, would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are […]
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Keep the filibuster. It could save progressive legislation in the future.

When progressives discuss the filibuster these days, the focus is overwhelmingly on its role in blocking important parts of the Democratic agenda — notably the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the voting rights measure known as the For the People Act. Citing the filibuster’s longtime role in delaying or killing civil rights legislation, commentators on the left treat it as a worthless anachronism from a racist past. We are told that the only question is how to pressure the two holdout Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, to support the filibuster’s abolition (or at least its weakening).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered debate on voting rights legislation Tuesday, putting Democrats in a predicament about how to advance their high-priority bill. The vote to advance an amended version of the "For The People Act" split along party lines 50-50, short of the 60 needed. All Democrats voted to begin debate and Republicans unanimously voting to block the bill.
Congress & CourtsThe Suburban Times

House Passes Kilmer-Led Amendment to Support Fish Passage and Recovery in Infrastructure Legislation

On July 1, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the INVEST in America Act, which included an amendment led by Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest to support salmon recovery. The amendment would create a new program within the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration Grant Program, to substantially invest in culvert restoration and aid anadromous fish passage and recovery efforts. In addition, the amendment provides $800 million to fund the newly established grant program.
Congress & Courtsmontereycountyweekly.com

It’s past time to end the filibuster, and support democratic governance instead.

On June 22, Republican abuse of the filibuster killed debate and prevented the For the People Act, which would have expanded voting rights, from reaching the Senate floor. In May, Republicans used the filibuster to block a bipartisan January 6 commission. There is no clearer public interest purpose than what was proposed by these victims of the filibuster. Both acts are closely aligned with the neutral purpose of public interest defined by the Constitution to establish “a more perfect union.”
Congress & CourtsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: For the People Act will end partisan gerrymandering

When it comes to politics, few things bring Americans together, but when it comes to partisan gerrymandering we agree and we don’t like it. But what we don’t talk about is how gerrymandering primarily benefits the Republican party. (It benefits Democrats too, but mostly Republicans.) These finding where the results...

