Heinrich On GOP Filibuster Of Voter Protection Legislation
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued the following statement after Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked debate on the For The People Act:. “Senate Republicans should be ashamed of their refusal to even debate the For The People Act. But this cannot be the end of the story. The promise of our democracy depends on us finding a way forward on legislation to protect the right of every single lawful American to vote.”ladailypost.com