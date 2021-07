In the previous episode of All American, some relationships were mended, while others unraveled. How will this affect the rest of the football season?. Crenshaw had won the game before their state championship. Coop is taking the GED. Jordan is practicing his throwing arm behind Montes’s back. He is also now cleared to play. Jordan and Spencer are talking about how Spencer got a full ride to Ohio, but he doesn’t know if he can take it. He doesn’t want to leave the family behind. Jordan tries to convince him that his family will be fine.