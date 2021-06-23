ESPN's 'First Take' crew rip on Milwaukee because it's not in Florida, California, or Georgia

ESPN First Take, via Logan Winser

The hosts of ESPN's First Take have managed to insult the city of Milwaukee as they expressed their distaste at the prospect of having to spend time there.

The reason is because the Milwaukee Bucks are in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, meaning some of the First Take team face the apparently horrifying prospect of actually spending time in Wisconsin should they reach the NBA Finals by beating the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN happily broadcast the quartet of talking heads express a preference for Miami, a city that thanks to climate change will be underwater in a few decades; Los Angeles, where people will be keeping their face masks on post-pandemic because of the smog; and Atlanta, whose weather in July can be best described as "mosquitoes."

"Stephen A., I'm worried about these destinations that you possibly have to go to for the NBA Finals, I mean, you really wanna be in Milwaukee?" asks former NFL player Damien Woody.

"Hell no, hell no," Stephen A. Smith says in response.

"Last year it was Miami and L.A., he's heading for between Phoenix and Milwaukee," says Max Kellerman.

Later in the segment, Stephen A. says: "I don't believe either of them are going to win their respective series, but I don't believe I've ever rooted the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers more in my life.

"All I know is this, when you get to those locations, it's worth the flight, Atlanta and L.A."

They even bring Minnesota into the conversation with host Molly Qerim Rose complacently revealing that Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis was the only one she gave a miss.

"The one time I didn't go to the Super Bowl it was Minnesota and this is the first year and I don't know what our plans are for First Take but I don't think we're going Max and I, we'll see, and it's going to be terrible cities, I mean good karma for me on that," she said.

Now at BMTN we do sometimes engage in Wisconsin-bashing when it pertains to the Green Bay Packers, but we're from Minnesota, where it's basically the law.

But a bunch of millionaires ripping on it from their coastal homes and studios? Nope, not having it.

Oh, how awful, the NBA Championships might be contested by two teams not in coastal cities – how DARE they make the sport interesting.

Unsurprisingly, Wisconsinites are pissed by the segment, with some calling for the TV team to be barred from covering the finals if it's in Milwaukee, and others saying they should be booed whenever they're seen in the city.