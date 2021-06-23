Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ESPN's 'First Take' crew rip on Milwaukee because it's not in Florida, California, or Georgia

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HJ7i_0ad2nUhq00
ESPN First Take, via Logan Winser

The hosts of ESPN's First Take have managed to insult the city of Milwaukee as they expressed their distaste at the prospect of having to spend time there.

The reason is because the Milwaukee Bucks are in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, meaning some of the First Take team face the apparently horrifying prospect of actually spending time in Wisconsin should they reach the NBA Finals by beating the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN happily broadcast the quartet of talking heads express a preference for Miami, a city that thanks to climate change will be underwater in a few decades; Los Angeles, where people will be keeping their face masks on post-pandemic because of the smog; and Atlanta, whose weather in July can be best described as "mosquitoes."

"Stephen A., I'm worried about these destinations that you possibly have to go to for the NBA Finals, I mean, you really wanna be in Milwaukee?" asks former NFL player Damien Woody.

"Hell no, hell no," Stephen A. Smith says in response.

"Last year it was Miami and L.A., he's heading for between Phoenix and Milwaukee," says Max Kellerman.

Later in the segment, Stephen A. says: "I don't believe either of them are going to win their respective series, but I don't believe I've ever rooted the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers more in my life.

"All I know is this, when you get to those locations, it's worth the flight, Atlanta and L.A."

They even bring Minnesota into the conversation with host Molly Qerim Rose complacently revealing that Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis was the only one she gave a miss.

"The one time I didn't go to the Super Bowl it was Minnesota and this is the first year and I don't know what our plans are for First Take but I don't think we're going Max and I, we'll see, and it's going to be terrible cities, I mean good karma for me on that," she said.

Now at BMTN we do sometimes engage in Wisconsin-bashing when it pertains to the Green Bay Packers, but we're from Minnesota, where it's basically the law.

But a bunch of millionaires ripping on it from their coastal homes and studios? Nope, not having it.

Oh, how awful, the NBA Championships might be contested by two teams not in coastal cities – how DARE they make the sport interesting.

Unsurprisingly, Wisconsinites are pissed by the segment, with some calling for the TV team to be barred from covering the finals if it's in Milwaukee, and others saying they should be booed whenever they're seen in the city.

Community Policy
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espn#First Take#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Los Angeles Clippers#Bmtn#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
Georgia StateWJAC TV

Georgia's Trent Phillips takes 54-hole lead at Sunnehanna

JOHNSTOWN -- Friday's weather was once again perfect for golf at Sunnehanna Country Club. Georgia Bulldog Trent Phillips made a huge push on Friday to take the lead by a stroke with 18 holes left. Check out the video above for highlights from Friday's action, plus the leaderboard is pasted...
NBAComplex

Bucks Respond to ‘First Take’ Describing Milwaukee as ‘Terrible’

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin penned an open letter in response to a First Take segment Wednesday where nearly everyone on the panel was unified in their contempt towards possibly traveling to one of the “terrible cities” that remain in contention for the NBA Finals. Feigin questioned when was the...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Has NBA Finals Odds On Roller Coaster

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It’s no surprise that we’re seeing so many NBA players falling victim to injury after a quick turnaround from last season, but the basketball gods seem to have spared Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar had quite the scare,...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Bucks Pen Open Letter to 'First Take' Defending City of Milwaukee

Much ado has been made about the fact that three of the final four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs are "small market" teams. The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. On a broad scale, many are sounding the alarm in the ratings department because casual basketball fans have been less inclined in recent history to tune in when LeBron James or Kevin Durant or Steph Curry are not on the court.
NBAmediaite.com

ESPN’s Jalen Rose Apologizes for Saying Kevin Love Made Olympics Because of ‘Tokenism’

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said Sunday he “disrespected the game” when he said Kevin Love didn’t deserve to make USA Basketball’s Olympic roster. “If I feel like Kevin Love should make the team or not, I’m entitled to my opinion,” Rose said in a video posted on Instagram. “You don’t have to like my opinion, you don’t have to like me. There’s a lot of people trying to assassinate my character or whatever, but those people, some of them, have been … for like 30 years.
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

Miami highlighted in ESPN's future top 25

There is plenty of reasons for optimism for the Miami Hurricanes football program. After a solid 2020 season and a successful 2021 recruiting cycle, Miami appears to be on an improved trajectory. ESPN college football expert Adam Rittenberg seems to think so, at least. Earlier this week, Rittenberg released his...
California State247Sports

California's Pierce Brown focused in pursuit of first offer

Orange (Cali.) Lutheran 2022 wide receiver Pierce Brown (5-foot-10, 155) has heard from programs, including Stanford, since the dead period ended. He expressed what he is looking for in an eventual collegiate destination. "I am looking for a college with an academic program that excels in film and business, an...
NBAmediaite.com

Jalen Rose Uses ESPN NBA Countdown to Demand Raise for Maria Taylor: ‘The Most Unique Talent in the Game’

Maria Taylor is the latest ESPN star to engage in a contract dispute with the Disney-owned sports network, and her colleague Jalen Rose is offering his full support. Wednesday night, Rose used his platform on ESPN’s NBA Countdown ahead of their Game 6 Western Conference Finals broadcast to vouch for Taylor getting a raise. While analyzing the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers matchup, the topic of Reggie Jackson’s contract was broached.
NBAOn Milwaukee

So now there's a petition trying to ban ESPN's "First Take" from Milwaukee

Paul Pierce may no longer work at ESPN, but his Milwaukee-hating spirit apparently lives on over its airwaves. For those who missed yesterday's Brew City brouhaha, ESPN's ear-shattering morning show "First Take" took some time out of its busy schedule talking about Tim Tebow for the 57th day and trying to convince good basketball players to come play for the bum New York Knicks to rip on the remaining cities in the NBA playoffs – with Milwaukee particularly getting the brunt of the beating.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma football: Hooray for ESPN’s Heather Dinich

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Host Mike Greenberg, talent Jalen Rose, and VP of studio production Bill Wolff of 'Get Up' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
NBA247Sports

Devin Booker, Suns headed to NBA Finals

Last summer, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was unanimously voted to the All-Bubble First Team during the NBA restart in Orlando after averaging 30.5 points, scoring at least 20 points in every game and 35 points four times while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor in leading the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James done with Team USA?

Fans of Team USA should not expect to see LeBron James wearing red, white and blue again, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on Wednesday. “You know, Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of the 36-year-old star. “… If you’re a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over.”
NBAThe New Yorker

Jalen Rose on the N.B.A. Playoffs

Jalen Rose is one of America’s most prolific and outspoken sports commentators. A member of the University of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five team in the early nineties, Rose went on to the N.B.A., where he played for the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. Since retiring as a player, in 2007, he has been a fixture on ESPN, in recent years co-hosting “Jalen & Jacoby,” a national sports-radio show, with the commentator David Jacoby. Rose is also a writer and podcast host for the New York Post, and the co-founder of a charter school, the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, in his home town of Detroit.
NBAUSA Today

Onyeka Okongwu, 2 wins from NBA Finals, is silencing the doubters

The Atlanta Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Early on, many had labeled Okongwu as a bust and scolded the Hawks for the selection of the former USC Trojans big man. However, months later, Okongwu has silenced the haters. More than that, he...
NBAprojectspurs.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Rout Clippers In Game 6 To Reach NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been waiting for this moment for 16 years and Wednesday night in Los Angeles, he was not letting anyone get in his way of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul poured in 41 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-101 win over the LA Clippers to close the Western Conference Finals and clinch the series 4-2.