Carvana, EBay, PayPal: E-Commerce Stocks Have Room For Gains Despite The Re-Opening

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and digital payment players – is up by 18% year-to-date, outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which is up by about 11% over the same period. The gains come despite a sharp decline in U.S. Covid-19 cases, with people poised to start venturing out of their homes and spending more at brick and mortar retailers. However, we still believe that e-commerce remains a compelling theme that benefits from multiple secular trends as consumer behavior is likely to have undergone a significant shift following Covid-19. For example, consumers are likely to continue to make fewer trips to physical stores for everyday items while becoming more open to shopping online for categories such as used cars and household products, which are traditional strongholds of physical stores. Below is a bit more about how some of the stocks in our theme have fared.

