Kayla Treanor Hired as Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Head Coach

By Mike McAllister
 10 days ago
One of the best players in collegiate women's lacrosse history is taking over as the head coach of the Syracuse Orange. Kayla Treanor was tabbed to lead Syracuse women's lacrosse the school announced Wednesday, taking over for Gary Gait who recently took the head coaching job of the Syracuse men's lacrosse program. Treanor comes to Syracuse from Boston College, where she has been an assistant coach since 2017.

"I am so proud to return to Syracuse University,” Treanor said. “This place has always been home to me. I want our kids representing Syracuse as great students, athletes and most importantly great people. My goal is to compete for championships year in and year out. Go Orange!"

"Kayla Treanor is one of the best players not only in Syracuse history, but in lacrosse overall," Tari Kandemiri of ESPN and US Lacrosse said. "Her creativity and ability to make things happen with the ball set her apart, and was demonstrative of a Syracuse offense that thinks outside of the box. Having led Boston College to immense growth in goal-scoring and draw control capabilities, it is fitting that she will carry back that National Championship-caliber spark to the Orange to combine with their creative and stacked offense."

Treanor is a college lacrosse legend. Playing for Syracuse from 2013 to 2016, Treanor was a four time All-American, three time Tewaaraton Award finalist and three time ACC Offensive Player of the Year. She was the IWLCA Attacker of the Year three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016. The Orange made four consecutive Final Fours during Treanor's career, losing to Maryland each season (three times in the national semifinal, one time in the national final).

"We’re excited to bring one of the brightest coaches in the sport home to lead our women’s lacrosse program,” Director of Athletics John Wildhack said. “Kayla has experienced success at a championship level both as a coach and a student-athlete. She mentored two of the last three Tewaaraton Award winners and as an assistant, has coached in three consecutive appearances in the national championship game, including winning the 2021 national title. Kayla is one of the most decorated players in women’s lacrosse history. She is the right person to guide our program as we take the next step to win a national championship."

After exhausting her eligibility, Treanor joined the Boston College coaching staff in 2017. Treanor has helped lead the Eagles to the National Championship game in each season as an assistant coach. In the 2021 season, the Eagles beat Syracuse in the title game to capture the program's first national championship.

Under Treanor's tutelage, Sam Apuzzo and Charlotte North became the first two Boston College players to win the Tewaaraton Award. The Eagles have been one of the most dynamic offensive teams in the sport since Treanor joined the Boston College staff.

Now Treanor brings that success to her alma mater, hoping to replicate that in Central New York and deliver the Orange's first national championship.

