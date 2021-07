The British Film Institute (BFI) is undertaking a strategic review of the UK screen industries, in order to develop long-term solutions to current and emerging skills needs. The UK Skills Review, conducted on behalf of the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will lay out proposals and policy recommendations, some of which will be trialled through pilots in 2022-23. The BFI will work closely with ScreenSkills as well as the national and regional screen agencies, trade bodies, unions and leading industry figures.