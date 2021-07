Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Not a day too late! Memorial Villages Independence Festival Parade took its course this year on Mon., July 5. A fun run and children’s bike ride led the festivities followed by an incredibly patriotic lineup of vehicles. The parade was led by the Village Fire Department, followed by Village officials, resident vehicles, and police departments. The parade, which ended front of St. Francis/Ecclesia Church, had no shortage of red, white, and blue. The neighborhood gathered together to catch candy, ride bikes, and celebrate our independence.