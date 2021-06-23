Cancel
Houston, TX

University of Houston-Victoria to resume normal operations from August 2

Jackson Cutler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKPLB_0ad2mFbY00
Light post at the University of Houston Victoria/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Victoria announced that it would resume normal operations on August 2 in preparation for the fall semester.

In his remarks, the University of Houston Victoria (UHV) President Bob Glenn said, “UHV is encouraged by the decreasing number of cases in the Victoria and Katy communities. We are excited to welcome everyone back to campus while we continue to take steps to ensure that everyone remains safe.”

The university will move from Phase 4 to Phase 5 of its Phased Reopening Plan. Phase 5 is the last phase in the plan and signifies that the university will return to normal operations.

In addition to the hybrid and online classes offered before the pandemic, UHV will also offer face-to-face classes to its students.

As part of the return to normal operations, all UHV faculty and staff will return to their activities on campus. Under Phase 4, up to 70% of faculty and staff return to their activities on campus. Although operations will return to normal, the university continues to encourage health protocols, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The increased cleaning of the campus will also continue.

In addition to the return of faculty and staff to campus, UHV will be reopened to the public, including the UHV Library. The university will also start holding various events on campus, including events organized by student organizations and university departments.

Students will be returning to campus on August 19, and the fall semester of 2021 will start on August 23. The university administrators will continue to evaluate the UHV’s reopening phase on a weekly basis and announce any changes as quickly as possible.

Students will be notified via their UHV email accounts of any changes related to the reopening. Policy changes will also be announced on the university’s COVID-19 page at www.uhv.edu/covid-19.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Community Policy
