Kate Middleton Rocks Casual Blazer & Jeans—& Shows Off Her Go-To Parenting Move—During Latest Outing

After months of virtual royal engagements amid the pandemic, it’s safe to say that the Duchess of Cambridge has well and truly mastered the art of dressing for Zoom calls.From the LK Bennett outfit she wore to host a school assembly to the M&S dress she chose for Bingo calling, Kate’s virtual wardrobe is just as covetable as the one she sported before Covid.The duchess’s ability to make clothes sell out has been a phenomenon for years and the latest item to be captivated by the so-called “Kate Effect” is yet another high street buy.In November, the royal wore an...