Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton Rocks Casual Blazer & Jeans—& Shows Off Her Go-To Parenting Move—During Latest Outing

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton's latest appearance involved spending time in her favorite place: the outdoors. And for the occasion, she looked quite casual chic. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London to explore its new Urban Nature Project. Per Kensington Palace, the project is designed to inspire the next generation to care for nature and aims to transform the museum's Wildlife Garden into an urban biodiversity hub.

www.purewow.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Exercise#Biodiversity#British Royal Family#Urban Nature Project#Chlo#Veja
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Scotland
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldGossip Cop

Prince William Orders Meghan Markle To ‘Stop Wearing’ Princess Diana’s Jewelry?

Did Prince William demand Meghan Markle stop wearing Princess Diana. Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana’s Watch That Was Left To Prince William?. Back in May, Woman’s Day reported Prince William was furious Meghan Markle continues to wear Princess Diana’s jewelry against the royal family’s wishes. During her Vax Live video, Markle was seen wearing a gold Cartier tank watch believed to be the one Diana possessed and left to William. The tabloid explained William traded the watch for Diana’s sapphire engagement ring which was left to Prince Harry, which is how Markle came into possession of the timepiece.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Kate Middleton’s sold-out high street cardigan is back in stock: Here’s where to buy it and similar styles

After months of virtual royal engagements amid the pandemic, it’s safe to say that the Duchess of Cambridge has well and truly mastered the art of dressing for Zoom calls.From the LK Bennett outfit she wore to host a school assembly to the M&S dress she chose for Bingo calling, Kate’s virtual wardrobe is just as covetable as the one she sported before Covid.The duchess’s ability to make clothes sell out has been a phenomenon for years and the latest item to be captivated by the so-called “Kate Effect” is yet another high street buy.In November, the royal wore an...
Designers & Collectionschatelaine.com

Kate Shows How To Dress Up Sneakers And Jeans

Duchess Kate stepped out for a fun day of crafting and spending time in nature with kids at the Natural History Museum on June 22, and she chose the perfect blend of casual style and business-friendly attire in the process. The Duchess of Cambridge chose a pink Chloe blazer, skinny...
WorldHello Magazine

Queen Letizia dazzles royal fans in waist-cinching dress for family outing

Queen Letizia is known for her stylish dress collection, and the royal made no exception when she stepped out in a stunning Nina Ricci number on Thursday for the Princess of Girona Awards. The mother-of-two was joined by husband, King Felipe VI, and her daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta...
Charitiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Launches New Foundation (While Sporting Jewelry That Honors Her 3 Kids)

We knew that Kate Middleton doesn't shy away from philanthropy, but now the Duchess of Cambridge has got a brand-new venture under her sleeve. The duchess is launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization that is “Working to change the way we think and act on the early years so that together we can build a happier, healthier, more nurturing world.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Interesting Hobby She Shares With Her Brother

Kate Middleton is fulfilling her royal duties, visiting school children in London at the Natural History Museum on June 22. The trip included the duchess joining the kids in an arts & crafts activity to learn more about insects, mammals and birds, according to People. During Middleton's visit, the royal also revealed the one hobby that she enjoys just like her younger brother.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's favourite cameras are up to 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

Want to get your hands on a royal-approved camera? Enter Amazon Prime Day 2021!. On 21-22 June, a range of Canon cameras – the brand loved by avid photographer Kate Middleton – are on sale for Prime Day, with up to 30% off the original price. If you don't have Prime Membership, sign up now so you can shop the full list of Canon Prime Day deals or check out our selection below.
Worldprima.co.uk

Kate Middleton reveals she's taken up beekeeping while presenting her own homemade honey

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, revealed she has started beekeeping after surprising school children with honey from the hives at her Norfolk home. On a visit to the wildlife garden at the Natural History Museum, the duchess asked children from St Mary of the Angels Primary School in London if they knew where bees got their nectar from — before giving them a pot of homemade honey to highlight the museum's project about biodiversity.