Kate Middleton Rocks Casual Blazer & Jeans—& Shows Off Her Go-To Parenting Move—During Latest Outing
Kate Middleton's latest appearance involved spending time in her favorite place: the outdoors. And for the occasion, she looked quite casual chic. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London to explore its new Urban Nature Project. Per Kensington Palace, the project is designed to inspire the next generation to care for nature and aims to transform the museum's Wildlife Garden into an urban biodiversity hub.www.purewow.com