Villano Antillano Is Claiming Her Space In Latin Rap

By MTV News Staff
MTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Latin rap, a genre largely dominated by cishet male artists in the spotlight, Villano Antillano represents the communities still in the shadows: the LGBTQ+ community and women. The Puerto Rican rapper, who is transgender and nonbinary, centers her local community in her playful new music video for the thumping track "Muñeca," shining through with every color of the rainbow. She teams up with Ana Macho, another Boricua artist, in the pink-hued visual that finds them running a sex shop with other trans folks as customers line up around the corner. They proudly reclaim the word "muñeca," the term often disparagingly applied to trans sex workers in Puerto Rico.

