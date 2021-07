Pop Smoke posthumously appeared on Migos‘ Culture III project and Quavo explained how important that was in a recent interview. “I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic,” he said on the Real 92.3.