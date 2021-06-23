Cancel
Boothbay, ME

Giant Trolls Hidden in the Woods in Boothbay, Maine, are Road Trip Worthy

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens looks like an amazing place for a day trip, if not solely for the ginormous troll sculptures made of wood! It is called the “Guardian of the Seeds” exhibit and it’s pretty freakin’ awesome. According to MaineGardens.org these trolls are created entirely from recycled wood...

