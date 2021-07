Tens of thousands of medical workers across the U.S. are being told they must get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay employed. The scenario is well underway in Texas, where nearly 200 hospital workers have been suspended without pay by Houston Methodist, the first hospital system in the nation to require the shots. Houston Methodist — a major medical center and six community hospitals — said nearly 25,000 of its workers were fully fully immunized against the coronavirus by Monday's deadline.