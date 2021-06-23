Cancel
Saratoga, WY

A dip at the creek

By Joshua Wood
saratogasun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga residents have yet another option to choose from when it comes to hair care. In May, Copper Creek Hair Company opened at 116 West Bridge Avenue. The owner of the new hair salon, Madeline Bonitatibus, may have recently moved to Saratoga from Cheyenne, but is no stranger to the area. Bonitatibus and her family have visited the Platte Valley for many years. Her grandfather, in fact, bought one of the former United States Forest Service houses in Encampment.

