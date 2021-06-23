How to Enjoy a Taste of Maine Without Paying an Arm and a Leg For a Lobster Roll?

Much like Fight Club, there's only one rule you need to know about dessert wine. Dessert wine needs to be equal to or sweeter than the dessert it's served with. Otherwise, that sweet dessert wine you carefully chose will taste like a bitter dessert wine fail. Aside from that one rule, dessert wine can be any wine that whether it's served with an actual dessert or not. It's generally sweet and sometimes has a higher alcohol content like Marsala and other fortified wines. These are pretty far from the dry wines you might use in cooking, and are meant to be served with sweets, making them overly sweet for things like blue cheese. Skip the demi-sec for this one. You'll want something truly dolce, or sweet.