How to Enjoy a Taste of Maine Without Paying an Arm and a Leg For a Lobster Roll?

By Chio Acosta
 10 days ago
It’s all about supply and demand. The lockdowns and the pandemic were terrible for the lobster industry and now we the consumers are facing the consequences. At some restaurants, the lobster roll is going for around $34 according to bangordailynews.com. Yikes! I must admit I am a lobster roll lover and I need my lobster roll but at that steep price, I may have to choose something else. I haven't eaten one in a while.

