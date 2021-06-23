The 7th annual Kindred Spirits Festival sent Rada rockin’ this weekend, bringing musicians (both local and out of the area) and music fans together at the Flying Squirrel Ranch & Farm. The event aimed to raise money for the Indie on Main, the arts hub of Mineral County, located in Keyser. Among the performing groups were Beggar’s Belief, with Betsy Podsiadlo and Chad Herth, Scott C. Brooks and Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band, who brought funk to the barn Saturday night.