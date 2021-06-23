Elizabeth Olsen Conquers 'Hot Ones,' Spicy Memes Ensue

While in her prime playing the Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she was cast for the Game of Thrones series. Game of Thrones it was one of HBO’s most iconic series. After having very successful seasons, the series ended with a denouement that generated much controversy and is criticized, to this day, by its fans. The truth is that Elizabeth Olsen was about to be part of the cast of fiction, since she had auditioned to give life to an important and beloved character.