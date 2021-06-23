Bronx votes still being counted after primary election, here's who is leading

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) New York City held primary elections Tuesday for a number of positions including mayor, comptroller, borough president and city council seats — none of which have a clear winner yet, according to News 12 The Bronx.

In the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, 84% of precincts have reported results that show Eric Adams with a 31.7% lead over his running mates, according to the New York Times. Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia are close behind in a battle for second place with 22.3% and 19.5% respectively. Andrew Yang, who conceded Tuesday night, falls in fourth place with 11.7% of first-place votes in the first round. Scott Stringer fills out the fifth-place slot with 5% out of 798,491 votes counted.

Due to the new ranked-choice voting system, the winner of the election will not be known right away. News 12 reports a definite winner should not be expected until June 29.

The race for the Bronx borough president seat is still close. So far, Councilmember Vanessa Gibson holds a lead with 39.4% and Councilmember Fernando Cabrera is close behind with 34.5%. In order for the race to be called, one of the candidates needs to hit 50% to stop ranked-choice voting from playing a role, per News 12.

Gibson remains positive despite falling short of the 50% mark.

"I look forward to working as the next Bronx borough president," says Gibson. "I am excited for our team. We have run a great campaign on our record on our message, forward together Bronx. We stood on principals, and we have done the work."

Few city council races have been called, including District 13 where Marjorie Velazquez won and District 17, where Rafael Salamanca was declared the winner.