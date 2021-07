Online dating can easily feel like you're wading through a cesspool. Even if you do manage to swipe on somebody who's potentially intriguing, the chances of their matching with you is pretty slim. And even if you do match, the chances that the two of you are going to "gel" is even slimmer. Trying to maintain sustained conversations, getting schedules to align, etc., etc., is a pain. Which could be the reason why Tinder users are loving the "Fast Chat" feature. But what is it?