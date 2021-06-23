Cancel
Ed Sheeran will sing during EURO2020

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the virtual opening from Martin Garrix, Bono and THE EDGE from U2, the famous European Football Competition will host another mainstream’s artist performance during the event. We are talking about Ed Sheeran. Next June 25, 2021, the English singer will perform virtually from Portman Road in Ipswich Town. For the occasion, he will play his latest single. The event will be live-streamed in a partnership with TikTok on Ed Sheeran’s account – for free – from 10 PM (CET) or 4 PM Miami’s local time.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Bono
Person
Martin Garrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2#Portman Road#English#Tiktok
