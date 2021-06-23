Ed Sheeran will sing during EURO2020
After the virtual opening from Martin Garrix, Bono and THE EDGE from U2, the famous European Football Competition will host another mainstream's artist performance during the event. We are talking about Ed Sheeran. Next June 25, 2021, the English singer will perform virtually from Portman Road in Ipswich Town. For the occasion, he will play his latest single. The event will be live-streamed in a partnership with TikTok on Ed Sheeran's account – for free – from 10 PM (CET) or 4 PM Miami's local time.