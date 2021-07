SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the life sciences company delivering single-cell resolution multi-omics tools to accelerate discoveries and improve time-to-market for new therapeutics, revealed that a recently published paper in Cancer Cell made use of its Tapestri Platform to profile samples taken from melanoma for the first time. This milestone comes on the heels of another paper demonstrating Tapestri's use in solid tissue, recently published in Nature , and further demonstrates the continued growth in use of Tapestri protocols for solid tissue analysis.