Roger, Kelley, and I want to thank you for the article you published in the paper. I am sending them a copy of the paper, but meanwhile, I scanned the pages and sent to her for an open house she was having for Fields of Joy. It was an amazing thing to see, and they were beyond grateful for you putting it out there. Your words about me were very kind, but they have the more difficult task of weaving all the knots into a beautiful tapestry.