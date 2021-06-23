Plenty of room for creativity in ‘traditional PR’

Want an impressively lightweight tent that can house the whole family? Look no further than the Outdoor Innovations The Pathfinder versatile tent. This freestanding tent weighs only about 10 pounds and provides ample room for up to 6 people. Easily set it up in just five minutes and decide where you want the adaptable entrance to be depending on the terrain. Moreover, even though it’s so lightweight, you can still decide to divide the load between up to six people if you all want to carry a bit of it on your backpacking trip. Versatile in its design, it has a removable roof that you can raise up or down for better ventilation. Additionally, this tent has no floor, and you can choose to add an inner tent if you wish. Designed with 8 large storage pockets, each tent can connect to another to form different patterns.