Plenty of room for creativity in ‘traditional PR’
Yet again, Cannes Lions is being dominated by work from ad agencies—even in PR categories. Top prizes in the PR Lions were gained by the likes of FCB, McCann, DDB, Droga5 and Grey while Herd MSL, LLYC, Current Global, Beach Mode (BCW) and Action Russia were the only PR agencies credited for award-winning ideas. This year’s PR Lions span two years of work and attracted 1,725 entries yet only 10 per cent of those entries (165) made the shortlist.www.prweek.com