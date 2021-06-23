Update on Radar Signs for Legion & Whitehall Streets
A few months ago, the Whitehall Ledger started fundraising for four radar signs to go along east/west Legion Avenue and north/south Whitehall Street. The Whitehall Ledger is excited to announce that several great individuals have come forward and donated to the cause, as well as several local entities have offered assistance to the cause. While we have not quite met the halfway point for funds, we are off to a great start!www.whitehallledger.com