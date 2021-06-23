Brittany Howard details ‘Jaime Reimagined’ remix album

Pre-order our exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant of One Step Closer's anticipated debut album. Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer took the hardcore world by storm with their great, Triple B Records-released 2019 EP From Me To You. Then they showed off an even more melodic side on their 2020 single Lead to Gray," which came alongside the announcement of their debut album, which was initially expected in summer 2020. The pandemic had other plans, but all the extra time at home gave One Step Closer a chance to really put everything into this album, and the result is a far more ambitious undertaking than anything OSC had done before. "Everyone put themselves into this record," vocalist Ryan Savitski said. "No one held anyone back. If there was an idea that could be cool, then we’d try it."