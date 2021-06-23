Brittany Howard details ‘Jaime Reimagined’ remix album

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAlabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard has announced the details of Jaime Reimagined, a remixed version of her 2019 solo album, Jaime. The long in-the-works record, which was first announced last fall, will be drop on digital formats July 23, followed by a physical release on September 24. “Making Jaime was so...

