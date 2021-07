Apex Legends has been in the news a lot recently. From the ALGS championships to the Genesis Collection Event, there are numerous reasons to follow the game. Unfortunately, not all of this news has been positive. Over the past few months the game has come under frequent attacks from cheaters. In an effort to make Respawn crackdown on hackers, Apex pros call for changes to Ranked. They are using the hashtag #SaveApexRanked on Twitter in an attempt to bring awareness to the problems facing the Battle Royale.