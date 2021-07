Sad news as acclaimed Nordic folk band Wardruna, has yet again had to postpone their tour supoppoorting their amazing album Kvitravn (Sony/By Norse) again. The hoped for tour dates for 2021 will now happoen in 2022. The band made an announcement with new dates and links. They also expanded the dates to include rituals in Atlanta, Georgia and Durham, North Carolina. See details and new dates with buy links below. Ghost Cult also supports this tour with a contest we held in 2020, and our original winner will still get their prize for 2020 if they claim it. The band commented: