Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Forget digital first. Stores first, digital second is the future of luxury retail.

By Matthew Stern
Retail Wire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers have migrated to e-commerce at an unprecedented rate since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. One major luxury brand, however, is standing by the physical store as the future of retail. Jean Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH, recently told CNBC that the in-store client experience cannot be matched...

www.retailwire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Online Retail#Lvmh#Cnbc#Tiffany#Fashion United#Gen Zers#Nordstrom Local#Hudson S Bay Co#Saks Fifth Avenue#Saks Off#Hbc#Financial Post#Digital Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
RetailThe Drum

Retail & the first week of Summer 2022

Peter Flood takes a look at the week’s events in the retail industry and shares insight into some of the summer initiatives which retailers in the UK and beyond are rolling out with the prospect of the lifting of final pandemic restrictions on the horizon; and at fascinating new tech innovations which some of the ecommerce giants have launched to take their last-mile delivery and in-store spaces to the next level.
RetailThe Drum

Shifts in retail trends: direct-to-consumer

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. By 2019, 39% of the UK’s online population...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

The Evolution Of Retail With Digital Technology

Bed Bath & Beyond reported another quarter of comparable sales growth as it aims to reposition itself as a “digital-first, omni-always” brand. In digital wellness, connected fitness competition is growing for Peloton. And in online commerce, art collecting underwent a digital expansion last year, marking a dramatic shift for consumers and artists who were used to galleries, auctions and in-person experiences. All this, Today in Data.
Retailreadwrite.com

Digital Transformation in Retail Is Only Just Beginning

Have your buying habits changed much in the past year? Odds are good they have. According to a recent report on global retail digital transformation trends, the retail industry has experienced rapid changes like no other. Plenty of consumers are hanging onto online buying habits they developed while their movements were restricted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Retailbizjournals

Retail partnership brings first SA showroom for made-to-measure clothing store

Indochino, a custom fit suit and shirts store, is opening up its first showroom in San Antonio with a partnership with Nordstrom. The showroom will open at the Nordstrom at the Shops at La Cantera on June 30, according to a news release. The new showroom is part of a nationwide opening of 21 new stores across the nation that are opening between now and July 2.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Launches Mexican E-commerce

MEXICO CITY — Louis Vuitton launched its online store in Mexico, hoping to profit from growing momentum in luxury sales as Latin America’s second-largest economy exits the pandemic. In a statement, the French luxury house said Mexican clients will now be able to “enjoy a wide selection of collections including...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Allure Officially Opens First Retail Store in New York City

The Allure store is finally here. The beauty magazine opens the doors to its first physical retail store on Lafayette Street in New York City on Thursday. The shop will offer a curated selection of more than 270 makeup, hair care and skin care products picked out by the editorial staff at Allure, which celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Luxury Brands Are Embracing Circular Fashion

It used to be that buying clothes secondhand was the domain of vintage lovers or those simply looking for a more affordable price tag. The pursuit required sifting through racks and, for committed thrifters, visiting multiple consignment shops. Today, thanks to digital resellers, buying secondhand has gone mainstream. In fact, by 2023 more than a quarter of the pieces in our closets could be pre-owned. That stat is courtesy of a 2020 study by Boston Consulting Group and Vestiaire Collective, the Paris-based luxury resale platform. “Secondhand businesses like Vestiaire Collective and the RealReal are helping to define a new era where secondhand is as good as, if not better than, new,” says Maxine Bédat, founder and director of the fashion policy think tank New Standard Institute and author of the new book Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment, which examines the environmental impact of shopping.
Beauty & FashionCoinDesk

Fashion Redefines Finance: The Logic of Digital Luxury

Such mammalian realities are contrary to the economic rendering of the homo economicus, the abstracted rational agent making choices in financial models. In 2021, our financial models are waking up and instantiating themselves, becoming decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), spun up by decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) industry insiders, and implemented into commercial actions on-chain. Behavioral finance finds edge cases where reason ends and our hormones take over. Then we can add (1) the democratization and commoditization of everything, and (2) technologically accelerated fashion and luxury.
Retailtechstartups.com

Fat Llama, the world’s largest item rental marketplace, launches “Shopify for rental” service platform that lets retailers rent goods to customers

As businesses feel the pressure from consumers to be sustainable, as well as short-term renting being at an all-time high, the practice of renting items is becoming increasingly popular. Retailers are also realizing that more sustainable practices — practices that include renting, reselling items, and recycling, are a growing priority for discerning customers.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Top 50 food and grocery retailers by sales

The SN Top 50 Retailers report is compiled in partnership between Supermarket News and research partner IGD, a leading UK-based analysis and insight organization for the food and consumer goods industry. The following table includes the rankings of the Top 50 food and grocery retailers and wholesalers in the U.S....
Retailtribuneledgernews.com

Majid Al Futtaim and Lulu among top global retailers

Jul. 5—DUBAI — Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and Lulu are among the world's top 250 most powerful retailers, according to Deloitte's 'Global Power of Retailing 2021 report. The retail giants from the UAE are the only Middle Eastern retailers to make the list. The list is led by US giants with Walmart Stores at number one, followed by Amazon, Costco Wholesale Corp, Schwarz Group, and The Kroger Co among others. According to Deloitte, $4.85 trillion is the total aggregate retail revenue generated by the top 250 retailers with 4.4 per cent composite year over year retail revenue growth.
Beauty & Fashiontching.com

Name Brands and Teas

Online dictionaries define “name brand” as follows:. A product or item made by a famous maker or manufacturer, as opposed to by a generic manufacturer. “Brand name,” on the other hand, has a slightly different description:. A product having a well-known and usually highly regarded or marketable name. “Brand name”...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Bulgari Opens Refurbished Place Vendôme Flagship

PARIS — Bulgari has refurbished its Place Vendôme flagship, bringing marble columns and towering stone vases from Italy to the famed square at the heart of French luxury. “Whether you’re Italian or American, Place Vendôme resonates worldwide for clients as the pinnacle of high jewelry,” said Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin via a Zoom call.
Makeupthezoereport.com

The Nordstrom Anniversary Event Includes This Luxe, Never-On-Sale Beauty Brand

Beauty sales don’t happen often — especially when it comes to high-end brands and sought-after skin care. So when, like that friend you can always rely on, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around, it would be a shame not to take advantage. The yearly shopping extravaganza offers discounts on cult favorites in makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance (in addition to tons of fashion items), and 2021’s event is bigger than ever. If you can believe it, Nordstrom is featuring over 100 newly added brands for your shopping pleasure.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Online Premium Cosmetics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Estee Lauder, Shiseido, CHANEL

HTF MI Published Latest Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Online Premium Cosmetics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Online Premium Cosmetics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy