Metallica details 30th anniversary ‘Black Album’ reissue & all-star tribute album

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica is throwing a big party for The Black Album’s 30th anniversary. The metal legends have announced a deluxe reissue of their iconic 1991 album, boasting a total of 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs and six DVDs. The package is due out September 10. Across all those discs you’ll find...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
